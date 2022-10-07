MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – An East Texas motorcycle club is hosting an event this weekend to help child burn survivors.

The Brother’s Keepers Motorcycle Club and the Phoenix Organization of Jefferson are hosting their annual Burn Run Benefit Ride. It includes live music, food, arts and crafts vendors and fun activities.

Bikers rally together to raise funds for “Camp I’m Still Me,” which supports child burn patients in the ArkLaTex. The non-profit provides free housing to families with children receiving extensive care at local hospitals.

Guest looks at motorcycles at the Burn Run Benefit Ride (Source: Burn Run Benefit Ride)

Vendors offering arts and crafts at the Burn Run Benefit Ride (Source: Burn Run Benefit Ride)

East Texas motorcycle ride and event to support children burn survivors (Source: Burn Run Benefit Ride)

Festival goers explore the vendors at the Burn Run Benefit Ride (Source: Burn Run Benefit Ride)

The event runs October 7-9 in downtown Jefferson. Registration wristbands include access to all events in the beer garden and Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club.

Visit their website to learn more.