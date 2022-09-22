SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The wait is over, Clays for Camp Tiger is back. Clays for Camp Tiger is a fundraiser put on each year by LSU Health Shreveport at the Shreveport Gun Club.

All proceeds will go towards Camp Tiger, a week-long summer camp for special needs children. Clays for Camp Tiger ensures that families do not have to go out of pocket for their kids to attend.

The clay shooting tournament takes place Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Registration includes a Clays for Camp Tiger Towel, a drawstring shooter bag, and lunch from Silver Star BBQ. Participants can also expect to go through at least 10 stations. The gun raffle drawing will take place at the end of the tournament.

Clays for Camp Tiger Director Connor Plaisance is also a student with LSU Health Shreveport. Plaisance says he’s honored to give back to the community in this capacity.

“Whether it’s going to the aquarium or events that we do, we have like a rodeo. Just stuff like that. Just making sure that you know, that we have enough funds to ensure that these kids have a awesome thing, and that’s why we do it. We do it for them because we want these kids to have a great experience,” said Plaisance.

Registration can be found online.