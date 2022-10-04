SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement agencies across the ArkLaTex are celebrating National Night Out in their communities on Tuesday.

The nationwide initiative highlights crime and drug prevention awareness, generates support for crime prevention efforts and strengthens police-community relationships. National Night Out is also an opportunity to build relationships with neighbors to improve their communities.

“Representatives from the Police Department, Fire Department, and City Hall will start our visits this year at approximately 6:00 p.m. We’ll be available for questions, and you can share your concerns about police services in your neighborhood,” said Cpl. Pilgreen with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

The Red River Revel is joining in the celebrations on the 4th. From 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., a booth will be available for revelers to meet with officers. First responders and military get one free admission with a valid ID.

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies will meet with residents and fingerprint children from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The BSO motorcycle patrol, K-9 team, mounted patrol, parish firefighters and EMTs will also be available to meet with residents.

Shreveport Police Department’s kick-off party begins at 4:00 p.m. at 1234 Texas Avenue. They offer food and fun while meeting with communities in the city.

LSU Health Shreveport is offering COVID-19 vaccines during the event. No appointments are needed for vaccinations. Staff are also offering Pfizer and Moderna boosters and Bivalent boosters.

The Haughton National Night out celebration is from 5:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Joe Delaney Park. Due to the limited parking, shuttles are providing transportation from the event parking at Haughton Middle School to the park. Handicap parking is available at the park.

Block parties are happening in Greenwood from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Police and fire vehicles will be displayed at the Downtown Marshall Courthouse Square from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The free event offers games, face painting and a bounce house. Marshall motorcycle officers and K-9 units will put on demonstrations. There will also be an opportunity to “Dunk a Motorcycle Officer.”

Marshall Police Department Chief Cliff Carruth said, “National Night Out allows residents to develop a personal relationship with local first responders and connects people with vital community resources. Policing really is us partnering with the community, listening, talking and making sure that we are working together.”

Hope, Ark. officers are holding their Coffee with a Cop celebration from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Residents can get to know officers in their neighborhood and receive a McCafe Premium Roast Coffee.