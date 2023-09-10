SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As 9/11 approaches, several cities across the ArkLaTex are planning events to remember the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks by Al-Qaida. Memorials and events across the region offer the public a chance to honor those lost in the attacks.

The Texarkana Regional Airport hosts an annual memorial that includes a piece of the Pentagon on display.

A steel beam from the original World Trade Center is featured at Bossier City’s Liberty Garden, open to the public year-round. The City of Bossier City and Keep Bossier Beautiful hold an annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Bossier City Municipal Complex. This year the event will host a presentation by Ret. Lt. Col. Oliver Jenkins of the U.S. Marine Corps and the student essay winner “What is a Hero” from Bossier Elementary.

The Barksdale Global Power Museum houses memorabilia from President George W. Bush’s visit and historic address to the nation from Barksdale Air Force Base. The museum is open to members of the public who apply and are approved for a Barksdale AFB Museum Access Pass beforehand. Visitors with a Common Access Card or military sponsor do not need to complete the visitor request form. Masks are required.

We created an interactive map listing memorial services and monuments marking the somber anniversary. You can visit static displays now or at any time to honor those who died and reflect on the day that changed America in many ways.

Arkansas

Cossatot Community College Memorial Garden
183 AR-399, De Queen, AR, 71832

Arkansas 9/11 Memorial
El Dorado Conference Center
Corner of Locust and West
311 S. West Ave., El Dorado, AR 71730

Texarkana Regional Airport
201 Airport Drive, Texarkana, AR 71854

Louisiana

Barksdale Global Power Museum
Mon. through Fri. from 9:00 AM-3:30 PM
*Except on federal holidays
88 Shreveport Road, Bossier City, LA 71112

9-11 Remembrance Ceremony
Bossier City Municipal Complex
Mon. Sept. 11, 2023, 9:00 AM
620 Benton Road, Bossier City, LA 71111

Annual 9/11 Commemorative Stair Climb
BHP Billiton YMCA
Mon. Sept. 11, 2023, All Day, beginning at 5:00 AM
3455 Knight Street Shreveport, LA 71105

Texas

Longview Fire Department Memorial
Longview Fire Department Training Center
411 American Legion Blvd., Longview, TX 75601

Veterans Park
1216 E. Park Ln., Longview, TX 75601

