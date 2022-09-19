SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Arc Caddo-Bossier will hold the Great 5K & Paddlefest beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday at Fox Creek Farms in Shreveport.

The festivities will consist of a 5K run/walk, a two-mile paddle (life jackets required), and the “GREAT Post Race Party,” the event will feature local food from Sample Farm, prepared by Ki Mexico, and will include drinks, live entertainment by Haley Brooke Music and games for the kiddos.

The event is held biannually to benefit The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s GREAT Program, which does not receive any state or federal funding to continue “Building Unlimited Opportunities for People with Disabilities” through equine-assisted services.

GREAT provides equine-assisted services to adults and children with disabilities via group and private lessons and equine-assisted learning and inclusive summer camps for children with and without disabilities. Visit their website for more information on the event.

Sign up for the 5K, the paddle, or both, or simply buy a ticket to the party for $15. Attendees can register online ahead of time.

Paddle participants are asked to bring their own paddleboard, kayak, or canoe or come prepared to rent one onsite at the event for $20.