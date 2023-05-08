DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A charity organization has been providing DeSoto Parish children in need with uniforms for over 10 years.

This year, DOVE students of DeSoto Parish partnered with UMShare to add collection boxes at every DeSoto Parish school to help collect gently used uniforms. UMShare holds a yearly uniform donation drive, helping more than 400 students.

Logansport UMC and First UMC Mansfield will host this year’s fundraiser, collecting money and uniforms for children throughout the parish. The tentative date for 2023 is the week of July 17-22.

“Undie Sunday” fundraiser in FUMC-Logansport (Source: United Methodist Share)

“Last year, we collected approximately $8,300, of which all is spent on the purchase of uniforms,” said UMShare Ministries of DeSoto Parish member Gayla Huff. “We believe this Ministry is a financial asset to numerous families of school children as they prepare for the new school year, which begins each August. We also believe a new or acceptable uniform helps the students in a feeling of confidence and overall well-being as they begin school.”

UMShare says they need uniforms of all sizes, from Pre-K to adult sizes for high school students. In addition to khaki or black pants and polo shirts in each school’s colors, the charity accepts donations of used or new shoes, spirit shirts and other accessories.

The Dove students will wash and sort the uniforms for distribution.

“There is no qualifying requirements for the help,” said Huff. “We simply are happy to help any who have need.”

In 2022 the Ministry helped 175 families, a total of 405 students, in July and August. They assisted additional students throughout the year as school counselors and staff notified them of others in need.

Monetary donations are always welcome, Huff says. In previous years donations have come from UMShare churches, local businesses and individual donors.

Parents and students can also donate used items through the collection bins at schools, churches or the local library throughout the year.

You can find school uniform policies here.