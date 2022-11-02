NBC 6 is a proud sponsor of The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Red Kettle Run.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There are about five weeks left in the Couch to 5K program, created just for NBC 6 viewers who are preparing for The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Red Kettle Run on December 3, 2022.

Jami Brossette, who is a fitness expert and trainer from Louisiana State University Shreveport (LSUS), says at this halfway point it’s important to celebrate sticking with a new running program while still understanding that setbacks can happen.

To avoid injury and stay in the game, she recommends incorporating dynamic warmup exercises into your routine. If you’ve already faced an injury you can modify exercises.

“There are other options for you to get in that cardio,” said Brossette, Assistant Director of Recreation at LSUS. “You can jump in a pool and swim some laps. You can also go into a weight room and jump on a bike. So you’re still getting that cardio of it, without having to completely cut out your training.”

Cold and flu season can also impact your training, forcing you to take some time off.

“Whenever you do get back on track don’t try to catch up to where you’re supposed to be at in the program, but to follow where you left off,” Brossette encouraged.

Overall, she says now is the time to enjoy the momentum.

“You’re not going to see the progress that you’re making until literally like week four or week five,” Brossette shared, “And you’re running 15 minutes and you’re like I did not think I could do this.”