SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana (HSNWLA) has been a local no-kill dog rescue since 1997, and its mission is to transform dogs’ lives from hopelessness and homelessness to happily furever after.

“We bring in these fur babies. The ones, well, some of them are heartworm positive. We’ve had some that have had multiple surgeries. We have some that are just found on the street, and we take care of them, and we try to find them their forever homes,” said a representative from the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana.

HSNWLA promotes early spay and neutering, tries to lower the number of dogs euthanized in kill shelters, and encourages adoptions.

The shelter survives solely on donations and volunteers. They want to help you find your new best friends and ensure it’s a good fit for you and the dog.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you want to adopt or volunteer, visit them at 2544 Linwood Avenue in Shreveport or online.