SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS) provides an open-admission home, where no homeless animal is turned away. Their goal is to reunite lost pets with their owners and/or find them new loving homes.

Kim Freeman, from the Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS), brought in a new furry companion named Tulip.

Source: KTAL NBC 6/KMSS FOX 33 staff

Tulip is just over two years old and a medium-sized terrier mix breed. She was originally found in someone’s backyard and was brought to the CPAS. Tulip was adopted, spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated, but her planned owners never picked her up. She is now looking for her fur-ever home.

Tulip can be visited and adopted at Caddo Parish Animal Services on 1500 Monty Street in Shreveport, LA.

The Caddo Parish Animal Services will also be hosting an event this weekend in honor of Earth Day. On Saturday, April 22nd from 11 am to 2 pm, “Paws for a Cause” will be taking place. When you adopt a pet, you will get a hydrangea plant to take home and the staff at CPAS will plant a tree in honor of your adoption at a local dog park.

If you are interested in donating, volunteering, or adopting a pet, call (318) 226-6624 or visit Caddo Parish Animal Services for more information.