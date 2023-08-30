SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Looking to add a sweet playful mix to your home, meet Simba.
Eddie Fox, the Rescue and Foster Coordinator from the Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS), and Simba join the KTAL NBC 6/ KMSS FOX 33 morning team to discuss their easy adoption process.
Simba is a 4-month-old male Terrier mix and was surrendered by his original owner to CPAS. Simba has a lot of energy and is expected to grow to about 60 pounds.
Fox says he would be an excellent fit for a family with kids and other pets.
Adopting a pet with CPAS is simple and affordable. Simply fill out the application and pay a $25 adoption fee, which covers spaying, neutering, vaccines, and microchipping.
If you want to adopt Simba, volunteer, or donate, call (318) 226-6624 or visit Caddo Parish Animal Services for more information.