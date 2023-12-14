SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Looking for an addition to your family this holiday season?

There’s a 4-month-old puppy named Poppy available for adoption. His Christmas wish is to find a loving family.

According to Caddo Parish Animal Services, Poppy was found with littermates in the Keithville area in late October and was brought to the shelter.

Poppy is a sweet dog and needs a family who can commit the time and energy he requires as a young puppy.

In return, Poppy will give you loyalty and companionship for the rest of his days.

Adopting is simple and affordable. All you have to do is visit the shelter, pay the $25 adoption fee, and your pet will be fully vaccinated, microchipped, and neutered before you take them home.

Adopting an animal doesn’t just save the life of one pet; it also opens room in the shelter for more animals to be taken in and cared for.

Give the gift of love this holiday season! Adopt your pet today.

For more information, visit Caddo Parish Animal Services.