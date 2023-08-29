SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Clear the Shelter is a nationwide initiative for adopting pets into loving homes; more than 860K pets have found their forever homes since 2015.

Caddo Parish took part in the nationwide initiative by hosting a local event at the Sci-Port Discovery Center. Five rescue centers from Shreveport and Bossier brought dogs and cats for people to adopt.

“We have five different rescues; we have a bunch of vendors here as well, so we have a vet if you have questions about, you know, nutrition for an animal. Hollywood Feed is giving out free samples if you adopt a dog or cat,” said Ian Summers, marketing and communications manager at Sci-Port.

One Shreveport resident said as soon as he walked in, he fell in love with a dog named Blackjack.

“It’s looking like a match right now. It’s definitely swipe right on this one. He’s adorable though, I don’t know, just need to fill out an application now,” said Alain Peralt.

What drew Peralt in was that the dog was easy-going, sociable, and calm despite the other barking dogs and children lighting up to pet the animals.

This is the third annual shelter event at the center, and the manager says this provides a relaxing environment for people to walk around and get to know all the shelters.

Another Shreveport resident says she found her “soulmate” and adopted her new dog, Elvis.

“I think it was more so his sweet face, but it’s the white paws. I love the white, I just love it. You want to get down, sweetness? I love the whiteness about him like he’s so precious,” said Teneshia King, a Shreveport resident.

She adds that she is excited to welcome him to the family and be able to adopt, not shop.

“It’s like a missing puzzle piece, and once you put it together everything fits perfectly. It just creates a beautiful picture. It’s going to create love and stability, for not only the pet, but the family he’s going into as well,” said King.

King and Peralt were some residents who found new furry friends. But as excited as the families are, organizations are even happier to clear their crowded shelters.

“Princess is right here, and this is Farrah. Both of them came in together. Sisters. As you can see, they love being sweet, just need good homes, someone with a lot of time on their hands and patience,” said James Davis with Hand and Paw, Friends of Bossier City Animal Control.

Hollywood Feed, Parish Paws, Caddo, and Bossier Animal Services were some of the many vendors at the event.

“We want them to have a forever home. Like Ian said, he has some dogs, I have a cat, and we love our animals. And all of these animals, that’s all they want. They want a home, and they want to be loved,” said Henderson.

The event coordinator at Sci-Port, Mary Jo Henderson, encourages people to adopt long after this event concludes. For her, all pets deserve a loving place to call home.