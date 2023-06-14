SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Looking to add a sweet 3-month-old puppy to your home, consider this Cutie Pie!

Kim Freeman, from the Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS), along with Cutie Pie, join the KTAL NBC 6/ KMSS FOX 33 morning team to discuss their easy adoption process.

Cutie Pie is a three-and-a-half-month-old Terrier and retriever mix female puppy, and she is ready for cuddles and a new home.

Cutie Pie was found on the street in downtown Shreveport and was taken to Caddo Parish Animal Services where she has spent the last month.

This sweet and playful girl is ready to belong to a hooman with the time, energy, patience, and love to give her.

Adopting a pet with CPAS is simple and affordable. Simply fill out the application, and pay a $25 adoption fee which covers spaying, neutering, vaccines, and microchipping.

Caddo Parish Animal Services’ current hours of operation until further notice are Monday through Friday 10 am to 5 pm and Saturday 11 am to 2 pm.

If you want to adopt Cutie Pie, volunteer, or donate, call (318) 226-6624 or visit Caddo Parish Animal Services for more information.