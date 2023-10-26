SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A 4-month-old hound mix puppy has been at Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS) for one month and desperately needs a loving home.

Chrissy is expected to reach about 35 to 40 pounds when full-grown. CPAS Rescue and Foster Coordinator Eddie Fox shares that Chrissy would do best in an active family to take her on walks.

“A lot of black cats and dogs get adopted just for Halloween,” said Fox. “Then, they bring them back, and it’s actually really sad.”

Adopting and owning an animal is a lifetime commitment.

The process to adopt a pet at CPAS is simple, and you will be out the door with your sweet, furry new addition in no time! All you have to do is fill out the application form and pay the $25 adoption fee.

CPAS also makes it simple to view online cats and dogs for adoption and sweet furry friends who may be lost.

If you want to adopt Chrissy, volunteer, or donate, call (318) 226-6624 or visit Caddo Parish Animal Services for more information.