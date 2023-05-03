SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you are looking to add a MEOW-tastic member to your family, consider adopting from Caddo Parish Animal Services.

Kim Freeman, from the Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS), brought an adorable kitten in, who has yet to have a name.

Source: KTAL NBC6/KMSS FOX33

He is a medium-sized 4-month-old, domestic short-hair mix with white and gray fur. CPAS also has other kittens about a month old that will be available soon, if you are interested contact CPAS and be listed as an interested party

Caddo Parish Animal Services’ current hours of operation until further notice are Monday through Friday 10 am to 1 pm and Saturday 11 am to 2 pm.

If you are interested in adopting Iris, volunteering, or donating, call (318) 226-6624 or visit Caddo Parish Animal Services for more information.