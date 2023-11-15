SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The holidays are right around the corner, so consider adopting a friend to make memories with.

Binx is available for adoption. She is a curious and sweet 5-month-old domestic shorthair kitten. Binx has spent over half of her life at the shelter and is ready to share her life with a loving human.

Kim Freeman with Caddo Parish Animal Shelter joined the morning team to introduce Binx and share her rewarding personal experience in adopting animals.

“I adopted one of my dogs from the shelter. She was just the best dog ever, so sweet. When you adopt a shelter animal, they are appreciative. They know that you’ve saved their life,” says Freeman.

Adopting from Caddo Parish Animal Services is a simple and quick process. All you have to do is choose your animal, fill out some paperwork, pay the $25 adoption fee, which includes spay/neuter, and you’ll be on your way!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Can’t make it out to the shelter? Caddo Parish Animal Services will also host an adoption event at Hollywood Feed at 1384 E 70th St., Suite 100, on Saturday, November 18th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.