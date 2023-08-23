SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Look to add a member to your family during the month of August, you will also be contributing to a great cause by helping Clear the Shelters.

Clear the Shelters is a month-long initiative that sets out to help animals in need find their furever homes.

Krystle Beauchamp, Parish of Caddo Communications Manager, introduces us to Rocky, a 3-month-old hound mix pup. He has a brother named Rambo, also available for adoption.

Beauchamp says the Caddo Parish Animal Services adoption process is simple and quick.

All you have to do is fill out the application fee, pay the $25 adoption fee, and be on your way with your new furry friend! The adoption fee covers spaying, neutering, vaccines, and microchipping.

If you want to adopt Rocky or Rambo, volunteer, or donate, call (318) 226-6624 or visit Caddo Parish Animal Services for more information.