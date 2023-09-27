SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Rosie, a talkative, 3-month-old kitten, was recently surrendered by her owner to Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS), along with her five siblings recently.

One day after making her debut on the morning show, KTAL NBC 6 got the great news from CPAS that Rosie and her whole family were adopted and found their FURever home.

CPAS Rescue and Foster Coordinator Eddie Fox reminds us, those interested in getting a furry friend that cats typically require less exercise than dogs. Therefore, owning a cat could be a great option if you are not yet a seasoned pet owner.

You can stop by the shelter at 1500 Monty Street in Shreveport to see other pets for adoption, or you can visit the Caddo Parish Animal Services online.