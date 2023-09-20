SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Meet Izzy, a calm 10-year-old domestic, short-hair mix looking for a loving family.

According to Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS), Izzy is an owner surrender and has been at the shelter for about a month.

“She is absolutely sweet and precious and loves attention,” says Caddo Parish Animal Services Rescue and Foster Coordinator Eddie Fox. “We’re looking for her forever home and somebody that can give her a good, quiet home.”

Izzy is a sweet cat but is having trouble adjusting to her surroundings at the shelter. She deserves and needs a caring family who can care for her.

The process to adopt a pet at CPAS is simple, and you will be out the door with your sweet, furry new addition in no time! All you have to do is fill out the application form and pay the $25 adoption fee.

Visit Caddo Parish Animal Services at 1500 Monty Street to see all the available animals for adoption.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you want to adopt Izzy, volunteer, or donate, call (318) 226-6624 or visit Caddo Parish Animal Services for more information.