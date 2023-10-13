SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Peaches, a 10-month-old cat, was recently surrendered by her owner and came to Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS) along with two of her siblings.

Peaches and her two siblings are still available for adoption. Cats make a great addition to a loving home, explains Eddie.

“They don’t require as much exercise as a dog,” said Fox.

Rescue and Foster Coordinator Eddie Fox reminds us that adopting an animal is a lifetime commitment, so ensure you can properly care for them.

You can visit the CPAS at 1500 Monty Street in Shreveport to meet Peaches, her siblings, and other pets looking for their PURR-fect homes.

If you want to adopt Peaches, volunteer, or donate, call (318) 226-6624 or visit Caddo Parish Animal Services for more information.