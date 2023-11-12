SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Looking for a new puppy to fill your holidays with joy? Pebbles might be the girl for you.

Pebbles is a female terrier mix, around five months old. According to Caddo Parish Animal Services, she was found with no home and nowhere to go.

The 5-month-old pup is highly active, sweet, friendly, playful, and gets along well with other dogs. She is ready for a loving family to call her own!

Remember that Pebbles is still a puppy, so she will need patience, understanding, and guidance to get her through puppyhood.

Adopting a furry friend is more than taking home a pet; it’s a decision that saves a life.

“I’ve adopted from the shelter and just got the best dogs. They really give you unconditional love because I think they know that you’ve saved them,” says Kim Freeman with Caddo Parish Animal Services.

If you are thinking of adopting, the process is quick and easy. Just visit Caddo Parish Animal Services at 1500 Monty Street, pay the $25 adoption fee, and you’ll be on your way.