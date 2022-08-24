Beginning this Friday on NBC stations and COZI TV, “The Blacklist” actor Amir Arison will host a Clear The Shelters live television special celebrating eight years of NBCUniversal Local’s annual pet adoption and donation campaign, which runs through the end of August.

This year’s half-hour special will highlight feel-good stories of animal rescues and adoptions, celebrate the volunteers who go above and beyond to make sure animals find new homes, and check in with some of the famous faces who have made room in their lives for new four-legged friends. Also featured will be heartwarming and humorous viral pet videos and special features from content partner The Dodo.

Arison, a longtime regular on acclaimed NBC drama “The Blacklist” who’s currently starring in “The Kite Runner” on Broadway, is also a passionate animal rescue advocate.

“It might seem like there is nothing cuter than a puppy or kitten, but there is nothing sweeter than saving a life,” Arison said. “Adopt, don’t shop.”

Arison spoke about how his own rescue pup, Reina, changed his life for the better.

“When we rescued Reina, my little perfect mutt, my life changed forever and I can’t imagine life without her. Reina makes home feel like home,” the actor said. “With so many sweet souls in need, fostering and adopting pets not only helps shelters, it gives so many dogs and cats new homes. Additionally, it will give your life a whole new dimension of love.”

The 2022 Clear The Shelters half-hour special will air on NBC stations across the country and on COZI TV beginning on Friday, Aug. 26. Check local listings to find out when and how to tune in.

Through this year’s Clear The Shelters campaign, which began on Aug. 1, NBC and Telemundo stations are partnered with more than 1,300 shelters and rescues in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam to promote pet adoption and raise funds. Since its 2015 inception, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes.

To learn more about Clear The Shelters 2022 and search for adoptable pets in your area, visit cleartheshelters.com. You can also donate to your local animal shelters and rescue groups by visiting clearthesheltersfund.org.