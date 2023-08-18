SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Animal Services makes it easy to adopt a pet at its upcoming Clear the Shelter event.

Although they can not guarantee the health of the animals, they all do go through a medical check to make sure they are not sick when put up for adoption. They also go through a temperament check to make sure they are not aggressive.

Each pet comes with an up-to-date vaccination and a current rabies tag.

All the animals available for adoption are microchipped, and most are spayed and neutered. Anyone who adopts a dog or cat that is not spayed or neutered will get a voucher to have them fixed at Robinson’s Rescue.

The paperwork is simple and fast to complete and they simply want to make sure the pet is a right fit for your family. If you decide it is, then the adoption process will precede. They say you can be in and out with a pet within an hour.

On Saturday, August 19 for the Clear The Shelter event adoption fees are waived.

You can come into the shelter Monday through Friday from 10 am to 5 pm and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to find your family’s future furry friend. If you can’t, make it to the shelter you can find pets on their website caddo.org.