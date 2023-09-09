SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seeking a best friend, search no longer, meet Bonnie.

Eddie Fox, the Rescue and Foster Coordinator from the Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS), and Simba join the KTAL NBC 6/ KMSS FOX 33 morning team to discuss their easy adoption process.

Bonnie is a 6-month-old female Terrier-mutt mix puppy brought in as a stray. Bonnie is expected to grow to about 25 to 30 pounds.

Fox says Bonnie would be an excellent match for any owner looking for a best friend.

Adopting a pet with CPAS is simple and affordable. Simply fill out the application and pay a $25 adoption fee, which covers spaying, neutering, vaccines, and microchipping.

Visit Caddo Parish Animal Services at 1500 Monty Street to see all the available animals for adoption. After meeting the animal you fall in love with, filling out easy paperwork, and paying the adoption fee, you are all set!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you want to adopt Bonnie, volunteer, or donate, call (318) 226-6624 or visit Caddo Parish Animal Services for more information.