SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Meet Mistletoe, an adorable three-month-old male Labrador Retriever mix now available for adoption at Caddo Parish Animal Services.

Mistletoe was found all alone roaming the streets of Shreveport and was taken into the shelter, where he has been for two months, over half of his life.

He would love to have a forever family just in time for the holidays, with a fenced-in yard for playtime, lots of toys, and a comfy bed. But most importantly, a home with lots of love!

Keep in mind that Mistletoe is a puppy, so he will also need a lot of patience and understanding as he goes through puppyhood.

The adoption process at CPAS is quick and easy, and before you take a pet home, it will be neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

For more information, visit Caddo Parish Animal Services.

If you are not able to make a lifetime commitment to adopting a pet but would like to volunteer at the shelter or foster an animal, there is a Volunteer & Foster Luncheon taking place on Saturday, December 2nd, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1500 Monty Street.

You will need to RSVP to Kim at kfreeman@caddo.org or Eddie at efox@caddo.org, or by calling the shelter at (318) 226-6624.