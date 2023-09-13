SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The colder months are approaching, and you will need a cute pup you can snuggle, and Caddo Parish Animal Services has the answer.

Krystle Beauchamp, Parish of Caddo Communications Manager, introduces us to Jake, a 3-month-old lab mix pup. Jake is sweet, cuddly, and the last of his litter to be adopted. Jake is expected to grow about 40 to 50 pounds and needs plenty of room to run.

“He came into the shelter; he had 5 brothers and sisters. He is the last of his family to get adopted, so we are hoping to find him a sweet home,” says Beauchamp.

If your schedule is busy, don’t worry; the adoption process with Caddo Parish Animal Services is quick and easy.

Remember that adopting a furry friend is a lifetime commitment, but you’ll get a loyal life companion in return.

If you want to adopt Jake, volunteer, or donate, call (318) 226-6624 or visit Caddo Parish Animal Services for more information.