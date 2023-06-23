SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cares Krewe is filling up grocery shopping carts and canceling transactions, all while surprising community members.

When Shreveport Brookshire’s shoppers leave with more money in their pockets, you know it’s a good day.

Brittany Defran, our digital anchor, took over the Cares Krewe to help spread some blessings and smiles to some Shreveport-Bossier City locals by paying for their groceries.

“It’s wonderful,” said Miss Jerry. You really surprised me.”

“I appreciate it. Thank you so much,” shared Miss Jerry. Miss Jerry explained that some of her groceries are to make her Senate bean soup which she shares with her widowed neighbor.

We had a chance to surprise a husband that was shopping for himself and his wife.

“Nah you’re kidding, aren’t you?” said the grateful husband. “Well I am impressed, thank you so much.”

The Cares Krewe driven by Chevyland is passionate about our community and giving back. If you know someone who needs or deserves a pleasant surprise, let Cares Krewe know by nominating them.