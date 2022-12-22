BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Cares Krewe headed to Bossier City to surprise a local celebrity and his family with a sweet holiday surprise.

Two years ago, Kevin Duhon left the culinary scene to cook from home and care for his family. Kevin’s wife Karen was diagnosed with a rare stage 4 cancer called Metastatic Paraganglioma.

With the help of their son Max, the family created a way to make memories and continue the culinary deliciousness from their kitchen. They started Max & Daddy’s Kitchen “For Mama” a family business that allows them to make each day count.

When we asked 7-year-old Max if he had one Christmas wish this year, what would it be? “For my mom not to have stage 4 cancer,” Max replied. Karen continues to stay positive with the help of her family, loved ones, and acts of kindness from those that have been touched by the Duhon family.

“God has given let us happen to me for a reason. And it can have zero to do with me and everything to do with him, him anybody else. Because through this cancer, we have met so many people and it just come together. And honestly, it is making him into who he’s going to be in life. He was two years old, and I remember just praying, God, let me at least see him till he’s, you know, five years old or so. He’ll remember me. I just wanted them to remember me. And God’s blessed me so much more. He’s seven years old now and we’re just making memories. And that’s what every single day is about, is making memories,” Karen shared.

To help support the Duhon family visit Max & Daddy’s Kitchen “For Mama” online, call 318-773-6820, and try their savory food.