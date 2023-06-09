SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cares Krewe is filling shopping carts, spreading cheer, and surprising well-deserved community members.

It is a great time when Shreveport Brookshire’s shoppers leave with more than the items on their list and money in their pockets.

Brittany Defran, our digital anchor, took over the Cares Krewe to help spread a little bit of cheer and kindness to some Shreveport-Bossier City locals by paying for their groceries.

“Are you serious? Are you for real?” said community member Alicia. “I think I am about to cry.”

Alicia shared that she is currently unemployed and grocery shops twice a month, this Cares Krewe surprise was a true gift to her.

“Thank you, God bless y’all.”

Alicia shared some very insightful words about kindness and giving back to one another. “I think it is very important because sometimes you never know what someone is going through and that one act of kindness can lighten up someone’s whole day. I’m always doing stuff for people, but I very seldom get anything in return and I’m just Oh my God, my baby not gonna believe,” shared Alicia.

Laughter, tears, hugs, and groceries were bought another successful Cares Krewe surprise was completed.

“Been a big blessing.”

The Cares Krewe driven by Chevyland is passionate about our community and giving back. If you know someone who needs or deserves a pleasant surprise, let Cares Krewe know by nominating them.