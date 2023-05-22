SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cares Krewe received a special heartfelt nomination from a mother for her well-deserving daughter, who continuously gives back to the community.

“I’m her mom and have been on dialysis for her entire life, I would just like to send some cheer her way as she spends her life doing for others,” shares Temeka, Tyreia’s mother.

Tyreia, a 22-year-old, mom to a newborn and 2-year-old, works daily to serve and help others at varying Friendship Houses in the Highland and Allendale neighborhoods in Shreveport. She learned at the early age of 15, in high school, the power of volunteering through the S.P.O.T Intl. organization, which helps prepare teens through mentorship, productive activity, and communication. Tyreia also has worked with Young Life and is now living her dream by working with Community Renewal.

“I initially met Tyreia, I was doing S.P.OT. International in Green Oaks High School. She found out about the program and her and her husband both were two of my leading students in helping develop that program through Green Oaks. She’s such a doer, and if you know her as a person, Tyria is such a server as well,” shared a past mentor.

Tyreia helping the community

Ya’Lisha from Cares Krewe, Tyreia, Tyreia’s husband

Cares Krewe family surprise

Ya’Lisha, Temeka, Tyreia’s mother

“She comes in every single day and she’s just such a huge light. She brings so much positive energy. The kids really enjoy her,” said a coworker.

The Cares Krewe set out to ensure comfort and joy were delivered for this growing family and surprised them with a bed from Bewley’s Furniture, bedding, diapers, pillows, and other essential items.

“I’m just happy and grateful. So grateful for this moment. For support for love for my family. Thank you, Mom,” Tyreia tearfully shared.

The Cares Krewe driven by Chevyland is passionate about our community and giving back. If you know someone who needs or deserves a pleasant surprise, let Cares Krewe know by nominating them here.