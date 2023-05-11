SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Providence House made a plea to their Facebook followers requesting bedding to accommodate their residents, prompting the Cares Krewe to step in with a little extra help.

According to the center’s marketing manager, the community came through in an overwhelming way, and the organization ultimately secured all the donated bedding they needed.

However, the Providence House mentioned that they were still in need of cleaning supplies. Leaving the Cares Krewe the opening they needed to step in to deliver.

The organization said that they can never have too many cleaning supplies.

So if you would like to donate to them, you can stop by their Cotton Street location Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.