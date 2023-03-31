SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cares Krewe were eager to help some locals out by surprising them with our tankful hearts.

We stopped by Walmart Fuel Station on Northport Boulevard in Shreveport to fill their vehicles and place smiles on some faces.

“Tank is on empty,” said a gas pumper as we surprised her by paying for her whole tank. “I don’t believe this, this never happens to me, thank you,” exclaimed Penny.

“Warning low gas,” said Carolyn, as she read her gas meter. Mom and daughter duo were also at the pump to fill up when the Cares Krewe gifted a tankful of smiles with free gasoline. “Her daddy is going to be shocked,” said Carolyn.

Another community member received half of his tank paid for and used his savings to buy himself an ICEE.

According to AAA gas prices, the national average gas price is $3.49, in the state of Louisiana gas average is $3.15, and in Shreveport-Bossier City, the current average is $3.13 for regular, $3.48 mid, $3.88 premium, and $3.77 for diesel.

