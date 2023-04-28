SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cares Krewe sprung into spring action with bouquets of fresh flowers and free groceries for Shreveport shoppers.

The most recent Cares Krewe surprise at Brookshires on Norris Ferry Road in south Shreveport was such a hit with delivering bouquets and paying for groceries for local shoppers, Cares Krewe had to do a repeat.

Mr. Jones and Jezzamine Wolk

“I’m going to come here tomorrow,” exclaimed Mr. Jones, after Cares Krewe surprised Mr. Jones, by paying for his groceries and gifting him some flowers for his sister.

The 56,000 square-foot grocery store includes a full-service supermarket, a fueling station, CC’s Coffee Bar with cafe seating, Pizza Hut, freshly made sushi, a bakery, a deli, fresh seafood, a drive-through pharmacy, fresh cut meat, and a floral department.

Brookshires is open 7 days a week from 7:00 am until 10:00 pm. You can visit them at 10465 Norris Ferry Road in Shreveport or call them at 318-995-5971. Online ordering and pickup are also available.

The Cares Krewe driven by Chevyland is passionate about our community and giving back. If you know someone who needs or deserves a pleasant surprise, let Cares Krewe know by nominating them here.