SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cares Krewe was ready to surprise some spring breakers with a sweet treat.

Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation (SPAR) hosts a variety of youth programs for the community including free spring break camps. The free camp involves fun activities like tug of war, agility skills, basketball, and much more for kids to participate in during their time off from school.

The Cares Krewe stopped by a few of the SPAR camps to join in on all the fun and bring a sweet and cool surprise, snow cones!

“This is the best day ever,” exclaimed a few of the campers as they snacked on their snow cones.

SPAR is set to host a number of upcoming events for all ages, don’t miss April 8: Easter Fest & Easter Egg Hunt and register for Youth track May 1-August 31. To see the full list of programs and events visit SPAR’s website.

The Cares Krewe driven by Chevyland is passionate about our community and giving back. If you know of someone that needs or deserves a pleasant surprise, let Cares Krewe know by nominating them here.