SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cares Krewe decided to play ball with some sluggers and knocked it out of the park at summer skills camp with the Centenary Gents.

Centenary College Baseball Camps teach the fundamental instruction of hitting, pitching, defense, and team interactions with respect, safety, and good sportsmanship toward one another.

“Baseball is the best sport ever!” exclaimed Centenary Baseball camper.

Sports Director Tim Owens, Head Coach Mike Diaz

“That’s why we do this stuff. It’s a great opportunity in the summer to get the kids out of the house and do something active. And so we teach them a little baseball along the way. I feel like it’s a good week,” said Centenary College Baseball Head Coach Mike Diaz. “It’s about the community and giving back to the kids.”

KTAL NBC 6/ KMSS FOX 33 Sports Director, Tim Owens, took over the Cares Krewe to surprise the campers with a tasty treat surprise from Lee Grigsby with Wonderstick.

“This is the best day ever!” said one Centenary Baseball camper.

Centenary College Baseball Camps hold multiple camps and clinics throughout the year from Fall leagues, to Prospect camps, and Summer camps are held from May 30 until July 26 at Sheehee Stadium on Centenary campus in Shreveport.

“Oh, it’s fun, they teach a lot of good stuff. I mean, it helps out a lot. And for the little kids, I think it’s really good like inspires them to do better,” shares a camper.

The Cares Krewe driven by Chevyland is passionate about our community and giving back. If you know someone who needs or deserves a pleasant surprise, let Cares Krewe know by nominating them.