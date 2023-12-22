SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – KTAL Cares Krewe, driven by Chevyland, received a nomination to deliver a surprise for the children who attend SPAR camps across the city during the Christmas break. So, we went to work to spread a bit of Grinchy cheer and provide a fun and festive time for the group.

Planning started with a call to Robinson Film Center, where “The Grinch” movie is showing this holiday season. The Robinson crew agreed to help the Cares Krewe with the surprise by agreeing to offer a special showing on the first day of Christmas break for the campers.

Van after van, we had 110 kids bused in from SPAR centers across Shreveport to experience a Christmas movie to enjoy fresh buttery popcorn and soda pop.

KTAL News Now digital anchor Brittany Defran delivered the news and explained exactly what was going on to the large group of campers and staff.

“You guys create an opportunity, give them something to do while they are out of school. But this is special. You know, being here at the movie theaters! We have heard, for some of them, it’s their first time here,” said Brittany.

“Some of them have never gone to a movie before,” responded Doris Robinson, SPAR associate. “They’re really, really excited, especially when I said they were getting popcorn and things they wanted to eat that they could not eat!”

SPAR offers free after-school programs and seasonal camps at 14 community centers in Shreveport. The programs offer educational field trips, parties, homework assistance, and health and nutrition education for youth ages 6 to 14. Robison shared with Brittany just how much she loves caring for the campers.

“You know, when the kids are out of school, it is special. It gives them a place to come to have to communicate with the other kids, not being at home alone. And we provide a safe place for them to come and to have fun, to go skating, to go to the movies, to even go to Air U.”

The Cares Krewe and the Robinson staff were also extremely excited about this surprise.

“This means the world to us. We at Robinson Film Center, we consider ourselves to be a community resource. Having one hundred kids in our theater, just having a great time eating popcorn, you know, drinking sodas: It’s the best feeling. It really does reinforce the notion of what the holidays should be. And being able to partner with KTAL Cares Krewe is the icing on the cake,“ said Wendall Riley, Executive Director.

Robinson Film Center is offering two special engagements of “The Grinch” on Saturday, December 23. A Christmas Brunch begins at 10:30 a.m. with a screening at noon. A second screening is at 2:30 p.m.

A special thank you to Chevyland for always helping make these great surprises happen.

The Cares Krewe, driven by Chevyland, is passionate about our community and giving back.