SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This week the Cares Krewe Surprised a local organization supporting their mission to help kiddos get prepared for a successful school year.

The Cares Krewe do what they do best, surprising Roys Kids with a trunk load of school supplies.

An annual tradition for Roys Kids is stuffing backpacks before the first day of school. Owner Michael Sean Powell said he’s seen an increase in families in need this year.

“Basically we thought we’d have 40 (families) Saturday; we ended up like 293,” Powell said.

This year so far Roys Kids has provided over 200 kiddos with school supplies and a brand new backpack. Powell said he is grateful to be able to provide for so many families in need.

“This to me, is better than Christmas because kids need to know they matter. Because I mean, at the end of the day, the kids are the future.”

As your community station, the Cares Krewe is making sure kiddos across Shreveport receive all the tools they need to have a successful school year.