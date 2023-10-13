SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The KTAL KMSS Cares Krewe driven by Chevyland paid a visit to community partner the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana this week.

Several KTAL staff members were on hand for a tour of facilities and to have lunch with the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, which is gearing up for the annual Red Kettle Run a fundraiser that supports many services offered through the organization.

The Cares Krewe loves making surprises happen and this opportunity could not have presented itself at a more perfect time! Earlier this month the Salvation Army alerted the community of a need for items to stock its bare food pantry shelves and knowing that the Krewe had a special lunch date; coordination began on a special food delivery lead by anchors Jacque and Dan Jovic and Lynn Vance.

The KTAL team toured the Salvation Army Men’s and Women’s Shelter and Carla’s Haven which houses families during emergency domestic situations. As the tour wrapped Jacque asked Officer Pierre Smith for an interview on the Food Pantry and the recent alert for help.

“You know, the Salvation Army has been serving northwest Louisiana for a long, long, long time. This year, more than ever, there is a great need of food for our friends. We have families who are in deep trouble. They are having to decide between paying their electric bill or water bill or taking care of their families,” Officer Pierre explained to Jacque.

As Jacque continued with the interview, Lynn Vance decided to interrupt.

“I am so sorry to interrupt, but guess what? We have a surprise for you guys. You are a part of our Care’s Krewe initiative today. We have a surprise right outside the door for you guys.”

The KTAL team unloaded a vehicle filled with non-perishable food items to help stock the pantry shelves at the Salvation Army.

“Thank you. Thank God for everything. We praise God for all the blessings brought and you are part of those blessings,” said Officer Pierre.

The shelves are currently only a third of the way filled as the busiest months are upon the organization. Here is a list of the non-perishable, shelf-stable food items needed:

Pasta

Sauce

Soup

Canned Meat

Peanut Butter

Beans

Crackers

Rice

Macaroni and Cheese

Vegetables

Fruit

Anyone can drop off donations to the organization at 200 East Stoner Avenue in Shreveport. Monetary donations are also accepted for the Food Pantry.

Remember the Cares Krewe driven by Chevyland loves to deliver surprises! If you know someone or a business or organization worthy of a visit from the Cares Krewe, nominate them today.