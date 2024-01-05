SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — 2024 will bring Cares Krewe to its two-year anniversary. This first week of the new year presents the perfect opportunity to reflect on the many heart-felt Cares Krewe surprises delivered to community members in 2023.

KTAL and KMSS Care’s Krewe, driven by Chevyland, our team goes out into the community weekly to surprise deserving individuals and organizations nominated by our viewers and followers with simple random acts of kindness.

In 2022, Chevyland decided to help support the mission of Cares Krewe.

“We always want to be a part of the community, and this is just a good fit. We feel it is the need is important in the community, and we want to give back,” said Steve Horn, Dealer Principal of Chevyland.

Reflecting on the surprises delivered over the last year, the Cares Krewe put more than $15,000 back into the community. This amount does not include the in-kind gifts from local businesses that often chose to be a part of the weekly fun.

Cares Krewe helps STAR Court/ Juvenile Services (KTAL/KMSS) Cares Krewe grocery shopping surprise (KTAL/KMSS) Special holiday cheer request for Barksdale’s airmen (KTAL/KMSS) LSU’s Hayden Travinski, helps Cares Krewe raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals (KTAL/KMSS) Cares Krewe, fresh start after a fire destroys couples home (KTAL/KMSS) Cares Krewe Surprises Deserving Mom (KTAL/KMSS) Cares Krewe Centenary Baseball Camp Wonderstick Surprise (KTAL/KMSS) Cares Krewe surprises at the gas pump (KTAL/ KMSS) Teachers’ Amazon Wishlist fulfillment by Cares Krewe (KTAL/KMSS) Booker T Washington surprise Cares Krewe (KTAL/KMSS) Heartfelt surprise for a Shreveport family from Cares Krewe (KTAL/KMSS)

From paying for groceries and gas by walking up to customers unannounced to furnishing a new mom’s bedroom with furniture and donating funds to help local children in need, the Cares Krewe is always up to making someone’s day a little brighter and helping lift spirits.

“We want to help you with your groceries today,” said Ya’lisha Gatewood, KTAL Cares Krewe Reporter.

“Are you serious? You would do that for me?” a customer responded.

Here are a few 2023 favorite Cares Krewe surprises:

The Cares Krewe, driven by Chevyland, is passionate about our community and giving back. If you know someone who needs or deserves a pleasant surprise or has a great idea.

Let the KTAL NBC 6/ KMSS FOX 33 Cares Krewe know!