SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce is hosting Black Restaurant Week giving the community an opportunity to explore new dining options and give back to locally owned businesses.

It is also exciting to watch the community support for these restaurants unfold.

The KTAL Cares Krewe set out this week to have a bit of fun and get in giving back through these great dining specials.

Driven by Brittany DeFran this week, the Cares Krewe rolled up at Pop N Pizza in downtown Shreveport. This pizza joint was busy, a weekday lunch rush topped with a Black Restaurant Week dining special…pizza and drink for $10.99.

Patrons lined up through the restaurant to get their special, some dining in for the first time.

“You know, I saw it on Instagram and thought that is pretty cool. So, I checked out the website,” said one customer.

As the Cares Krewe chatted with customers about their order and reason for stopping in, they also shared with them that the Krewe was purchasing their meal.

“It is important to support everybody’s business and to give back to Black businesses. They also have very good pizza,” explained one excited patron.

Owner Brittani Shabazz shared what a benefit Black Restaurant Week is to not only Pop N Pizza but to all the restaurants that have participated.

“It feels good. It is encouraging, especially downtown, because people forget about downtown sometimes. But when you get the support like that, they just let you know that you can keep pushing, you can keep going, and everything you are doing is marketing. I encourage everybody to support all the Black owned businesses, all the small businesses this week and every week, everyday; shop small business, shop Black business, because this helps us grow and it helps our economy get better.”

Remember the Cares Krewe driven by Chevyland loves to deliver surprises! If you know someone or a business or organization worthy of a visit from the Cares Krewe, nominate them today.