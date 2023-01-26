SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Cares Krewe and Sports team hit the ice for one of our favorite sports teams in the region, the Shreveport Mudbugs.

Mudbug players were told that the KTAL NBC 6/ KMSS FOX 33 staff was at George’s Pond to take part in media training, little did they know that the Cares Krewe was behind the sneaky lunch surprise.

Shreveport Mudbugs-Cares Krewe











The Cares Krewe and the whole staff at NBC 6/ KMSS FOX 33 wanted to show our appreciation and express how proud we are of them this season.

“So awesome for you guys to come in here and treat the boys. You know, they just practice hard. So definitely a great way into their hearts and stomachs is through food, ” shared Head Coach Jason Campbell.

If you are interested in attending a Shreveport Mudbugs game, becoming a community partner, or sponsoring this great team, visit them online for all the information. George’s Pond is located at the Hirsch Coliseum, 3207 Pershing Blvd. in Shreveport. Claws up!

The Cares Krewe driven by Chevyland is passionate about our community and giving back. If you know of someone that needs or deserves a pleasant surprise, let Cares Krewe know by nominating them here.