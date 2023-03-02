SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Emergency SNAP benefits offered during the COVID-19 pandemic are ending this week for millions of Americans, yet grocery costs continue to rise.

Cares Krewe headed to Brookshire’s on North Market Street in Shreveport to ask community members about grocery prices and inflation. One shopper shared how she noticed that prices were high on water, eggs, butter, and basically everything.

After speaking with some local shoppers, the Cares Krewe surprised them by taking care of their whole grocery tab including a shopper that buys and supplies her garbage and trash collectors drinks every Thursday on their route for over 10 years.

Prices on meat have seen a significant increase to shopper’s wallets. “Especially on the meat. It’s hard to find low prices on the meat, especially the chicken,” shares a Brookshire’s shopper. “Are you serious?” exclaimed another community member as we told them that we were paying for her entire groceries. Little did we know, that this was for their church cookout.

The Cares Krewe is passionate about our community and giving back.