SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The KTAL Cares Krewe, driven by Chevyland, kicked off 2024 with a visit to the self-checkout center at Walmart on Mansfield Rd. As always, confrontation with this krewe is much like an ambush of joy, disbelief, and fun conversation.

The leader of the Cares Krewe, KTAL Digital Anchor Brittany Defran, started toward a couple with a full cart as they entered the self-checkout center,

“Good morning. How are you? asked Brittany. “I want to surprise you today. What if I say we pay for all those groceries in that cart right there?”

“I’d say, what’s the catch? And what do I have to do? Well, that would be awesome. And what a blessing,” replied the customer.

Brittany explained that the act was a small gesture of kindness with no strings attached. The customer explained that she and her husband were out gathering supplies to host a party for her parents’ 60th wedding anniversary in Coushatta, Louisiana.

The full cart took a while to scan. During the process, the couple shared with Brittany all the exciting details about the celebration, cake, and a few other necessary items they decided to purchase ahead of the winter weather expected in the coming days in this region.

“How does it feel to get all those items but not have to put it on your card?” Brittany asked with a big smile.

“I appreciate it more than you know. I’m telling you; it is a blessing for sure.”

The Cares Krewe, driven by Chevyland, is passionate about our community and giving back. If you know someone who needs or deserves a pleasant surprise or has a great idea.

Let the KTAL NBC 6/ KMSS FOX 33 Cares Krewe know!