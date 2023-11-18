SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thanksgiving is soon approaching, and Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission is preparing to feed the community a Thanksgiving meal.

As you work to put the final additions on a festive menu to serve to friends and family, so is the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission. They are in coordination and preparation mode for a Thanksgiving feast to feed the masses in the Shreveport-Bossier community.

The KTAL NBC 6 / KMSS FOX 33 Cares Krewe scrolled across a public plea for help on social media and went to work gathering needed ingredients to support the mission’s Thanksgiving meal. Ya’lisha Gatewood, KTAL KMSS reporter, visited the site and made a special delivery in true Cares Krewe fashion.

The Cares Krewe toured the multipurpose room where goods are being kept ahead of next week’s meal. Pastor Larry Otwell, executive director, shared how awesome it is to experience more than 1,300 meals being prepared and distributed in a few hours.

“It will be cooked in our kitchen. About a thousand will go out in the community. We’ll have drivers show up here at 8:30 Thanksgiving morning and pull up out front to go deliver meals,” said Pastor Larry Otwell, executive director of Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission.

Volunteers from different churches and organizations help with the Thanksgiving meal each year. This year, the members of Purpose Church will help prepare, serve, and distribute it.

“In about 30 minutes, we’ll plate about 1,000- 1,100 meals,” said Otwell.

Pastor Otwell also shared that the mission staff had been busy with drop-off donations throughout the week, which was the cue for a special delivery. Ya’lisha asked him to demonstrate the process for a donation drop-off.

“You load up the food here on the cart?” asked Ya’lisha.

Down the steps and to the curb, Pastor Otwell helped open the hatch to the Cares Krewe vehicle. Inside a trunk full of ready-serve dinner rolls and pies, along with a $200 Brookshire’s card to purchase last-minute items.

“I’m going to give you a hug,” Yalisha said as she hugged Pastor Otwell and thanked him for the mission’s efforts in the community.

There is still an opportunity for anyone interested in donating. These items are still needed before Thursday:

Green beans

Marshmallows

French Fried Onions

Rolls

Desserts

Donations can be dropped off daily between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 901 McNeil Street; for more information, call 318.227.2868.