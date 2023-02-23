SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cares Krewe visited the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter to deliver cheer and a few surprises to our four-legged friends in need of a fur-ever home.

The shelter was led to believe that Cares Krewe was onsite to highlight their adoptions but little did they know, that Cares Krewe had a bigger surprise for them.

“I mean, it feels great because it takes an animal at least a day or two to become accustomed to a new environment. So once they become used to you and you give them treats, you handle them daily. It makes us feel good. And the entire staff gets to know the animals, personality, and character. So it feels good to make an animal happy because it’s not your fault that they’re here. So it’s all our responsibility to make their stay here great,” shared the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter representatives. “We really appreciate it. Every little thing helps.”

The Cares Krewe driven by Chevyland is passionate about our community and giving back. If you know of someone that needs or deserves a pleasant surprise, let Cares Krewe know by nominating them here.