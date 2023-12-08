(KTAL/KMSS) – The Cares Krewe surprised the Salvation Army of NWLA Shreveport by fulfilling 30 Christmas wish lists through their annual Angel Tree initiative.

The Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts to hundreds of families in need nationwide each year.

The organization receives applications for children and seniors. Once they are accepted as an angel, their Christmas wish list is shared with donors across the community.

The Cares Krewe sponsored angels collecting gifts from chalk, dolls, action figures, coloring books, clothes, and various other toys.

Organizers like Julie Allen are brought to tears as she witnesses the impact of the community coming together to serve families in need during the holiday season.

“It’s amazing. This is my fourth year doing Christmas. So the impact is huge because these families are in need and they’re choosing, do I pay bills, Do I feed my family or do I make sure my kids have Christmas?” said Julia Allen, the Development Director at the Salvation Army of NWLA Shreveport. “The parents are so excited, like the hug that we ended up receiving and even our volunteers end up receiving from these families. It just. It means everything in the season,”

This year, there were nearly 1,800 angels available for adoption. Allen explained how every donation, no matter how big or small, can put a huge smile on families’ faces.

“Butterfly effect where you just see the ripples, and you see the happiness, and you see the fact that we’re going to be able to help so many families. I mean, it’s 1786 kids this year. Each year, it keeps growing and growing and growing. To give you even a reference, in 2020, it was 1236,” shared Allen.