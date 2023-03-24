SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cares Krewe headed to Bossier City to surprise some community members with a tasty treat.

Great American Cookies located in Bossier City has a variety of items to choose from: cookies, shakes, and pretzels, all of which are delicious. The Cares Krewe were excited to partake in an unexpected sweet surprise for the local community by paying for their entire order.

“Wow, that’s very very kind, thank you,” expressed a grateful customer.

“Oh, my gosh, this was so awesome. I’m so excited about all this. I’m so glad y’all came in and did this for our customers. We are so glad to be a part of it. Oh, I loved it. It was so much fun, ” said Christina with Great American Cookies (Airline Drive).

For your next treat visit Great American Cookies. They are located at 4080 Airline Drive Bossier City, call them at (318) 459-7902 or by email at luke137treats@yahoo.com.

The Cares Krewe driven by Chevyland is passionate about our community and giving back. If you know someone who needs or deserves a pleasant surprise, let Cares Krewe know by nominating them here.