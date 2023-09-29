SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cares Krewe supports local businesses and is happy to see when community members do, too.

In support of local growing businesses, customers of LarryP’s Boiling Pot were surprised to find their lunch bill taken care of by the Cares Krewe.

LarryP’s Boiling Pot began serving the community in 2018, bringing true Cajun seafood to the Shreveport-Bossier area. Originally from New Orleans, Larry brings these perfectly spiced dishes to NWLA.

The award-winning boiled seafood was first served to the community through food truck service. But after a few years and support from the community, LarryP’s opened their first Brick-and-Mortar.

The Cares Krewe stopped by on their Thursday Étouffée special day, surprising customers with free lunch.

“This is my first time. I saw they had crawfish Étouffée on the menu as a special, so I had to be here,” said the customer.

You can find their weekly specials on LarryP’s social media.

If you know someone whose day needs to be made by the Cares Krewe or deserves appreciation, please submit a Cares Krewe nomination form. NBC 6, Fox 33 Cares Krewe is driven by Chevyland.