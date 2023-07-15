SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU’s catcher Hayden Travinski and the Cares Krewe help raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals.

Taylor Nettles, with NBC 6 Sports Team, took over the Cares Krewe to help spread a little bit of fanfare spirit to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and some Shreveport-Bossier City local kids.

The 2023 DI baseball national championship is sinking in for Louisiana State University’s baseball catcher and Bossier City native, Hayden Travinski. Travinski was back in town to give back to the community for a meet and greet at Walmart.

Fans lined the aisles of the Mansfield Road Walmart for an autograph from Travinski in exchange for a donation to help local children through CMN Hospitals and the Cares Krewe matched each donation one $20 at a time.

“You see kids have to suffer through tragedies that no one can really ever imagine if you don’t experience it within your own life. So I think just to be able to help in the smallest way to help young lives is really important,” says Travinksi.

“What better way than have a local hometown hero come in and sign autographs. I mean, look at all the kids here,” says Chris from Walmart.

“When Walmart and our other corporate partners or autograph donations like this, come into the hospital, our doctors and nurses and speech therapists, physical therapists decide what kind of equipment they need. And when they dream big donations from Children’s Miracle Network hospitals helps make it happen,” says Kelley from Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals.

“Whether it’s baseball-related or life-related, just work hard and enjoy every day as much as you can no matter what you do,” says Travinksi.

The Cares Krewe driven by Chevyland is passionate about our community and giving back. If you know someone who needs or deserves a pleasant surprise, let Cares Krewe know by nominating them.