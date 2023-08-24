SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cares Krewe is on a mission to spread kindness. They stopped by the Walmart Supercenter in Shreveport surprising residents with FREE gas!

During this surprise giveaway to the community, the Cares Krewe had the chance to meet two residents who shared why this token of kindness was important to them.

A gentleman who served in the military and another who is struggling with his health. When we asked them why it’s important to spread kindness this is what they said.

“That’s what everybody needs to do with the world and look this way, you know, now it’s like a dog-e-dog world. Instead of instead of helping people. That’s what everybody ought to be doing, helping people,” said customer number one.

“It’s always important to help people out, I always say when you help people you’ll receive that blessing back,” said customer number two.

As gas prices go up and down it can be difficult for some to afford gas regularly. A free gas fill-up made everyone’s day a little brighter.

You never know when we may stop at your gas station!